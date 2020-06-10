Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В ЦБ прокомментировали возможное снижение ключевой ставки
2020-06-10T10:44
В ЦБ прокомментировали возможное снижение ключевой ставки

10:44 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Михаил ВоскресенскийЗдание Центрального банка РФ
Здание Центрального банка РФ
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Здание Центрального банка РФ. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. ЦБ РФ видит возможность снижения ключевой ставки более решительным шагом, заявила глава Банка России Эльвира Набиуллина на заседании комитетов Госдумы в рамках подготовки к рассмотрению годового отчета Банка России за 2019 год.
"Задел низкой инфляции в начале этого года позволяет нам продолжить снижение ключевой ставки причем более решительным шагом, несмотря на то, что внешние факторы, такие как падение цен на нефть, имели проинфляционный характер", - заявила глава регулятора.
Здание Центрального банка России в Москве
26 мая, 11:42
ЦБ считает ключевую ставку в 6-7% нейтральной
