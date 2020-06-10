Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572725600.html
Приморца, улегшегося в чаше Вечного огня, проверят на адекватность
2020-06-10T09:39
следственный комитет россии (ск рф)
артем
приморский край
происшествия
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_0:251:3077:1982_1200x0_80_0_0_aaff1a998c3d8067ccb82e537ca1a2ab.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200607/1572596809.html
https://ria.ru/20200530/1572229098.html
1
артем
приморский край
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_0:251:3077:1982_1200x0_80_0_0_aaff1a998c3d8067ccb82e537ca1a2ab.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_348:0:3077:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_b4124ef7a019f76ff91ddef84975f021.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/156344/48/1563444870_888:0:2935:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_75d47c42c475954a3d820bbaef03485b.jpg
следственный комитет россии (ск рф), артем, приморский край, происшествия

Приморца, улегшегося в чаше Вечного огня, проверят на адекватность

09:39 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Алексей СухоруковСотрудник полиции
Сотрудник полиции
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
ВЛАДИВОСТОК, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Жителя, который разлегся в чаше Вечного огня в городе Артем, направят на психолого-психиатрическую экспертизу, сообщила РИА Новости старший помощник руководителя СУСК по Приморскому краю Аврора Римская.
Ранее в социальных сетях появилось видео, вызвавшее резонанс в Приморье: в чаше Вечного огня мемориала погибшим в годы Великой Отечественной войны в Артеме, небрежно развалившись, лежит мужчина, упираясь ногами в звезду в центре чаши. Проверку начали в СК и полиции, подозреваемого нашли, им оказался 25-летний местный житель, он дал признательные показания.
Автомобиль Следственного комитета Российской Федерации
7 июня, 18:08
СК начал проверку видео с мужчиной, лежавшим на Вечном огне
СК возбудил уголовное дело по статье "вандализм".
"Жителю, который лежал в чаше Вечного огня мемориала в Артёме, будет назначена психолого-психиатрическая экспертиза", - сообщила РИА Новости Аврора Римская.
Вечный огонь в Парке Победы
30 мая, 19:01
Полиция нашла подростков, потушивших Вечный огонь в Нижнем Тагиле
