В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечится 201 пациент с коронавирусом
2020-06-10T07:52
светлана краснова (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
светлана краснова (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечится 201 пациент с коронавирусом

07:52 10.06.2020
205
© Пресс-служба мэрии Москвы / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудницы в лаборатории
Сотрудницы в лаборатории
© Пресс-служба мэрии Москвы
Перейти в фотобанк
Сотрудницы в лаборатории. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Лечение в инфекционной клинической больнице №2 в Москве проходят 548 человек, из них у 201 подтвержден коронавирус, сообщила главврач больницы Светлана Краснова.
"В больнице 548 человек (в том числе 16 в реанимации), из них: 270 человек с подозрением на COVID, 201 случай подтвержден лабораторно, из них: 22/20 детей, 26/26 беременных, рожениц и родильниц, 14/12 человек в хирургическом отделении, 9/9 пациентов в реанимации (на ИВЛ 5)", - написала она в Facebook.
Краснова добавила, что за сутки поступили 63 человека, из них 17 с коронавирусом, кроме того, за сутки выписаны 57 человек, среди которых 14 пациентов вылечились от COVID-19.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
011000
Обсудить 0
Светлана Краснова (врач)Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
