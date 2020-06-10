Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572719204.html
В Кировской области четыре человека погибли в ДТП
2020-06-10T02:00
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
кировская область
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1d/1565361139_0:317:3078:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9d4e4f22dd91f65f6e76771dc5c9563f.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572715725.html
кировская область
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572719204.html?chat_room_id=1572719204
Новости
ru-RU
150
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1d/1565361139_0:317:3078:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9d4e4f22dd91f65f6e76771dc5c9563f.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1d/1565361139_253:0:2984:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_5bfa571845fb9f752b096a507a571e04.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/1d/1565361139_1030:0:3078:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_8e6f5c6dbee256dcdabb2e35e63216d7.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), кировская область, происшествия

В Кировской области четыре человека погибли в ДТП

02:00 10.06.2020
150
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков / Перейти в фотобанкВрач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля
Врач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
Перейти в фотобанк
Врач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн – РИА Новости. Четыре человека погибли, еще один пострадал при столкновении легкового автомобиля с грузовиком на федеральной автодороге "Вятка" в Котельничском районе Кировской области, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе МЧС России.
"На 281-м километре автодороги произошло ДТП с участием легкового автомобиля Hyundai Solaris и грузовой автомашины DAF 95XF. В результате ДТП пострадали пять человек, в том числе погибли четыре человека, травмирован один человек", - сказал собеседник агентства.
К ликвидации последствий аварии привлекались 17 человек и шесть единиц техники.
Сотрудник ДПС у автомобиля скорой помощи
Вчера, 21:51
В Свердловской области в ДТП погибли два человека
100200
Обсудить 0
МЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)Кировская областьПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Владимир Жириновский
Жириновский прокомментировал ДТП с участием Ефремова
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Михалков назвал ДТП с участием Ефремова абсолютно закономерным финалом
Сотрудники Федеральной службы безопасности РФ
В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Сын погибшего в ДТП заявил, что от имени Ефремова с семьей не связывались
Бразилия
В Бразилии за сутки выявили более 32 тысяч случаев COVID-19
Полиция
В Петербурге сотрудница СИЗО в рукопашном бою обезвредила преступника
Доставка актера Михаила Ефремова в Таганский районный суд для избрания меры пресечения
Брат погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым рассказал, чем шокирован больше всего
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Против Михаила Ефремова возбудили уголовное дело после ДТП
Женщина с плакатом в Киеве
МВФ предупредил Украину о больших экономических рисках
Сотрудник противопожарной службы МЧС РФ
В Коми потушили крупный пожар
Актер Иван Стебунов на премьере фильма Елки новые
Стебунов рассказал, как оказался на месте ДТП с Ефремовым
Мексика
В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Главный нарколог Минздрава рассказал о пьянстве Ефремова
Контейнер с клубникой
Врач рассказала, какая клубника опасна для здоровья
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
В Кремле прокомментировали ДТП с участием Ефремова
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:11Сирийским врачам не хватает медоборудования из-за санкций
05:08Эксперт назвал четыре способа сэкономить при эксплуатации автомобиля
05:08Минобороны рассказало об отборе военных для испытания вакцины от COVID-19
05:04Добровольцев изолировали для подготовки к испытанию вакцины от COVID-19
05:02Для испытаний вакцины от COVID-19 отобрали две группы добровольцев
04:59В Южной Корее за сутки зафиксировали 50 случаев COVID-19
04:52Вулкан Ключевской на Камчатке выбросил шестикилометровый столб пепла
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о создании в Германии группировки советских войск
Лента новостейМолния