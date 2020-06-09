Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Число случаев коронавируса на палестинских территориях достигло 660
2020-06-09T20:51
Число случаев коронавируса на палестинских территориях достигло 660

20:50 09.06.2020 (обновлено: 20:51 09.06.2020)
120
© РИА Новости / Алексей Майшев / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудник лаборатории Научно-исследовательского института скорой помощи имени Н. В. Склифосовского
Сотрудник лаборатории Научно-исследовательского института скорой помощи имени Н. В. Склифосовского
© РИА Новости / Алексей Майшев
Перейти в фотобанк
ГАЗА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Семь новых случаев заражения коронавирусом выявлены на палестинских территориях, общее число заражений COVID-19 достигло 660, сообщила министр здравоохранения в Рамалле Май эль-Кела.
"Семь новых случаев заражения коронавирусом выявлены в окрестностях города Хеврон, в том числе у четырёх несовершеннолетних детей", - заявила эль-Кела.
Ранее утром министр здравоохранения сообщила об обнаружении двух случаев заражения коронавирусом.
Таким образом, на данный момент общее количество заражений на палестинских территориях составляет 660 случаев.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
