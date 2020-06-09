Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572710256.html
В Калининграде умер заразившийся коронавирусом врач детской больницы
2020-06-09T19:27
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/7e4/2/4/1564255684_0:20:3074:1749_1200x0_80_0_0_1c712793f3463291f261a323acb5d1e7.jpg
РИА Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, здоровье - общество, калининградская область, калининград, общество

В Калининграде умер заразившийся коронавирусом врач детской больницы

19:27 09.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив / Перейти в фотобанкТест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
© РИА Новости / Виталий Тимкив
Перейти в фотобанк
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса. Архивное фото
КАЛИНИНГРАД, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Хирург калининградской детской областной больницы Мелик Ростомян, у которого был выявлен коронавирус, скончался во вторник в Калининграде, сообщили журналистам в региональном правительстве.
"Врач-хирург детской областной больницы Мелик Симонович Ростомян скончался сегодня от коронавируса. От лица правительства выражаем соболезнования родными и близким медика", - сообщили в правительстве.
Смерть 57-летнего врача стала 32-м летальным случаем в регионе среди пациентов с коронавирусом.
Всего на 9 июня в Калининградской области на COVID-19 обследованы 62,9 тысячи человек. Выявлены 1858 случаев заражения (45 за сутки), из них 847 человек выздоровели (65 за последние сутки), остаются под медицинским наблюдением 4548 человек.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыЗдоровье - ОбществоКалининградская областьКалининградОбщество
