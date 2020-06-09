Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709414.html
В Севастополе детские сады возвращаются в плановый режим работы
2020-06-09T19:05
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
михаил развожаев
севастополь
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:176:2048:1328_1200x0_80_0_0_630d46614f3174f8e85911dba41dff15.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709222.html
севастополь
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709414.html?chat_room_id=1572709414
Новости
ru-RU
201
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:176:2048:1328_1200x0_80_0_0_630d46614f3174f8e85911dba41dff15.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:0:2048:1536_1200x0_80_0_0_0f7fd685874aee3de21547ab4fb26bd5.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_512:0:2048:1536_1200x0_80_0_0_8f49334ba7483be3861fe5f6db8bc9f6.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, михаил развожаев, севастополь, общество

В Севастополе детские сады возвращаются в плановый режим работы

19:05 09.06.2020
201
© РИА Новости / Сергей ПетросянСевастополь
Севастополь
© РИА Новости / Сергей Петросян
Севастополь. Архивное фото
СИМФЕРОПОЛЬ, 9 июн – РИА Новости. Детские сады в Севастополе вернутся к работе в обычном режиме с 15 июня, больницы - с 22 июня, сообщил врио губернатора города Михаил Развожаев.
"С понедельника, с 15 июня, возвращаем детские сады в обычный режим работы, с соблюдением норм дезинфекции", - сказал Развожаев на заседании правительства.
При этом, по его словам, городские больницы и поликлиники вернутся к обычному режиму работы с 22 июня. Речь идет в том числе о проведении плановых приемов и операций.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Временно исполняющий обязанности губернатора Севастополя Михаил Развожаев
Вчера, 19:01Распространение нового коронавируса
Глава Севастополя поручил отменить режим обсервации для приезжих
200000
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыМихаил РазвожаевСевастопольОбщество
Рекомендуем
Временно исполняющий обязанности губернатора Севастополя Михаил Развожаев
Глава Севастополя поручил отменить режим обсервации для приезжих
Пляж в Сочи
В Сочи пять гостиниц и кемпинг нарушили режим ограничений
Вид на Площадь Независимости в Киеве, Украина
Депутат партии "Слуга народа" подала кандидатуру на пост мэра Киева
Пробирка с тестом на коронавирус в медицинской лаборатории
Не все бессимптомные носители COVID-19 заразны, заявили в ВОЗ
Отдыхающие на пляже Мраморный в поселке Балаклава района Севастополя
В Севастополе купальный сезон откроется 15 июня
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
В Калининграде умер заразившийся коронавирусом врач детской больницы
Девушка в кафе в Алуште в Крыму
Рестораны, кафе и музеи в Крыму планируют открыть 15 июня
Пакистан
ВОЗ рекомендовала Пакистану ввести режим изоляции с перерывами
Анна Мария Ефремова
Дочь устроившего пьяное ДТП Ефремова рассказала о раскаянии отца
Фильм RT Как Елизаветинская больница в Петербурге работает с COVID-19?
RT выпустил фильм о работе Елизаветинской больницы в период пандемии
Пожилая женщина на набережной в Ялте
Масочный режим в Крыму сохранится до особого распоряжения
Машины скорой помощи в Греции
В Греции число заразившихся коронавирусом достигло 3058
Автомобиль ОМВД России по Мещанскому району г. Москвы, на котором актёра Михаила Ефремова везут в Таганский суд Москвы для избрания ему меры пресечения
Михаила Ефремова повезли в суд, сообщил источник
Людт на набережной в Берлине
В Германии хотят продлить ограничения на поездки за рубеж, пишут СМИ
Москва
Возможность посмотреть онлайн загруженность парков в Москве сохранится
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:59В Южной Корее за сутки зафиксировали 50 случаев COVID-19
04:52Вулкан Ключевской на Камчатке выбросил шестикилометровый столб пепла
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о создании в Германии группировки советских войск
03:31Опубликовано видео опроса Ефремова
03:27Российские ученые сожгли алюминий в воде
03:24Соловьев назвал Ефремова "подонком" после смертельного ДТП
03:23"Коммунисты России" предложили отмечать День России 18 марта
03:19Онколог оценил риск осложнений у больных раком от прививки от COVID-19
Лента новостейМолния