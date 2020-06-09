https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709414.html
В Севастополе детские сады возвращаются в плановый режим работы
2020-06-09T19:05
2020-06-09T19:05
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
михаил развожаев
севастополь
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:176:2048:1328_1200x0_80_0_0_630d46614f3174f8e85911dba41dff15.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709222.html
севастополь
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572709414.html?chat_room_id=1572709414
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:176:2048:1328_1200x0_80_0_0_630d46614f3174f8e85911dba41dff15.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_0:0:2048:1536_1200x0_80_0_0_0f7fd685874aee3de21547ab4fb26bd5.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155746/05/1557460509_512:0:2048:1536_1200x0_80_0_0_8f49334ba7483be3861fe5f6db8bc9f6.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, михаил развожаев, севастополь, общество