Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572705868.html
Путин и Меркель обсудили ключевые аспекты ситуации в Сирии
2020-06-09T18:03
война в сирии
война в сирии
ангела меркель
владимир путин
германия
сирия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156332/26/1563322675_0:0:2428:1367_1200x0_80_0_0_f2f75e01ed0a9a144753924f39178c4c.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572698331.html
германия
сирия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572705868.html?chat_room_id=1572705868
Новости
ru-RU
442
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156332/26/1563322675_0:0:2428:1367_1200x0_80_0_0_f2f75e01ed0a9a144753924f39178c4c.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156332/26/1563322675_0:0:2428:1821_1200x0_80_0_0_465c1e286dce3a2c0c0a5f7d196905ee.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156332/26/1563322675_159:0:2207:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_b2369e22b97fb576c119a9e6a404e152.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
война в сирии, ангела меркель, владимир путин, германия, сирия, в мире

Путин и Меркель обсудили ключевые аспекты ситуации в Сирии

18:03 09.06.2020
442
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель перед совместной пресс-конференцией по итогам встречи
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель перед совместной пресс-конференцией по итогам встречи
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин и канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель по телефону обсудили ключевые аспекты ситуации в Сирии, в том числе обеспечение гуманитарных потребностей населения, сообщает пресс-служба Кремля.
"Рассмотрены также ключевые аспекты ситуации в Сирии, в том числе связанные с обеспечением гуманитарных потребностей населения республики", - говорится в сообщении.
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Вчера, 16:15Война в Сирии
В Сирии на маршруте российской военной полиции произошел взрыв
1022002
Обсудить 0
Война в СирииВойна в СирииАнгела МеркельВладимир ПутинГерманияСирияВ мире
Рекомендуем
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин и Меркель условились о дальнейших контактах
Военнослужащие Ливийской национальной армии
Путин и Меркель выразили обеспокоенность эскалацией конфликта в Ливии
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель
Путин и Меркель отметили отсутствие прогресса по минским договоренностям
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
В Сирии на маршруте российской военной полиции произошел взрыв
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ в Москве
В МИД оценили работу военных каналов диалога с США по Сирии
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
У Путина на вторник нет планов общения с Эрдоганом, заявил Песков
Сторонники правительства национального согласия в Триполи, Ливия
Путин позитивно оценил посредничество Каира в урегулировании в Ливии
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель во время встречи
Путин обсудил с Меркель вопросы борьбы с коронавирусом
Бухарест, Румыния
Румыния может признать Россию враждебным государством
Здание Госдепартамента США в Вашингтоне
В Госдепе разочарованы решением КНДР прекратить контакты с Южной Кореей
Рабочий на газокомпрессорной станции газопровода Ямал — Европа в районе города Несвиж
Минск призвал к пересмотру цен на российский газ
Ситуация в Сирии
Нехватка продуктов в Сирии достигла пика с начала конфликта, заявила ООН
Министр иностранных дел ФРГ Хайко Маас
Маас прокомментировал решение США выйти из Договора по открытому небу
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Российской Федерации на Смоленской площади в Москве
В МИД заявили о готовности вести диалог с США по Сирии
Владимир Легойда, председатель Синодального отдела по взаимоотношениям Церкви с обществом и СМИ
Легойда: заболеваемость может расти – важно соблюдать санитарные меры
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:52Вулкан Ключевской на Камчатке выбросил шестикилометровый столб пепла
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о создании в Германии группировки советских войск
03:31Опубликовано видео опроса Ефремова
03:27Российские ученые сожгли алюминий в воде
03:24Соловьев назвал Ефремова "подонком" после смертельного ДТП
03:23"Коммунисты России" предложили отмечать День России 18 марта
03:19Онколог оценил риск осложнений у больных раком от прививки от COVID-19
03:16В Колумбии изъяли пять тонн кокаина
Лента новостейМолния