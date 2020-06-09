Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572705632.html
Путин обсудил с Меркель вопросы борьбы с коронавирусом
2020-06-09T18:01
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
ангела меркель
владимир путин
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156332/23/1563322327_157:237:2813:1731_1200x0_80_0_0_b6132c6801c89e98e3d194a0fe667ddd.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572705632.html?chat_room_id=1572705632
Новости
ru-RU
478
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156332/23/1563322327_157:237:2813:1731_1200x0_80_0_0_b6132c6801c89e98e3d194a0fe667ddd.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156332/23/1563322327_282:0:2610:1746_1200x0_80_0_0_b3186f37455b18cc8219442c0cf574a1.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156332/23/1563322327_1553:393:2906:1746_1200x0_80_0_0_93b2d3f4219f512621f040bceae0e94c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, ангела меркель, владимир путин, в мире

Путин обсудил с Меркель вопросы борьбы с коронавирусом

17:59 09.06.2020 (обновлено: 18:01 09.06.2020)
478
© РИА Новости / Михаил Климентьев / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель во время встречи
Президент РФ Владимир Путин и федеральный канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель во время встречи
© РИА Новости / Михаил Климентьев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин по телефону обсудил с канцлером Германии Ангелой Меркель актуальные вопросы борьбы с пандемией новой коронавирусной инфекции, сообщает пресс-служба Кремля.
Отмечается, что разговор состоялся по инициативе германской стороны.
"Обсуждены актуальные вопросы борьбы с пандемией коронавируса. Подтвержден настрой на дальнейшее тесное взаимодействие по линии министерств здравоохранения и других профильных структур", - говорится в сообщении.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Как остановить коронавирус
21 марта, 07:57Распространение нового коронавируса
Так победим: как остановить коронавирус
520004
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Ангела МеркельВладимир ПутинВ мире
Рекомендуем
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
В семье погибшего в аварии с Ефремовым произошла еще одна трагедия
Иван Охлобыстин
Охлобыстин высказался о пьяном ДТП с Ефремовым
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из своего дома в Москве в сопровождении сотрудников полиции
В крови Михаила Ефремова нашли наркотики
Здание Управления внутренних дел по Центральному административному округу г. Москвы, куда должны доставить на допрос актёра Михаила Ефремова
Адвокаты известных артистов отказались защищать Ефремова
Михаила Ефремова отправили под домашний арест. Кадры из зала суда
Актера Ефремова посадили под домашний арест за смертельное ДТП
Рабочий на газокомпрессорной станции газопровода Ямал — Европа в районе города Несвиж
Минск призвал к пересмотру цен на российский газ
Музыкальный продюсер Иосиф Пригожин во время творческой встречи, приуроченной к его 50-летнему юбилею, в ММПЦ МИА Россия сегодня в Москве.
Пригожин прокомментировал ДТП с Ефремовым
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Ефремов прокомментировал смертельное ДТП
Пассажиры на станции метро Комсомольская в Москве
Власти Москвы рассказали, как принималось решение о снятии ограничений
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
В Сирии на маршруте российской военной полиции произошел взрыв
ДТП на перекрестке улиц Малышева – Мамина Сибиряка в Екатеринбурге
Адвокат рассказал, что может уберечь Ефремова от СИЗО
Бухарест, Румыния
Румыния может признать Россию враждебным государством
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Михалков назвал ДТП с участием Ефремова абсолютно закономерным финалом
Генеральный секретарь ООН Антониу Гутерреш в Лахоре, Пакистан
Генсек ООН предупредил об угрозе продовольственной катастрофы
Пробирка с тестом на коронавирус в медицинской лаборатории
Не все бессимптомные носители COVID-19 заразны, заявили в ВОЗ
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:52Вулкан Ключевской на Камчатке выбросил шестикилометровый столб пепла
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о создании в Германии группировки советских войск
03:31Опубликовано видео опроса Ефремова
03:27Российские ученые сожгли алюминий в воде
03:24Соловьев назвал Ефремова "подонком" после смертельного ДТП
03:23"Коммунисты России" предложили отмечать День России 18 марта
03:19Онколог оценил риск осложнений у больных раком от прививки от COVID-19
03:16В Колумбии изъяли пять тонн кокаина
Лента новостейМолния