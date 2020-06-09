Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Новак обсудил с министром энергетики Белоруссии вопросы в газовой сфере
россия, министерство энергетики рф (минэнерго россии), александр новак, белоруссия, в мире

Новак обсудил с министром энергетики Белоруссии вопросы в газовой сфере

17:38 09.06.2020
Министр энергетики РФ Александр Новак выступает на заседании Совета Федерации РФ
Министр энергетики РФ Александр Новак выступает на заседании Совета Федерации РФ
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Министр энергетики РФ Александр Новак в режиме видеоконференции провел переговоры с министром энергетики Белоруссии Виктором Каранкевичем по вопросам в газовой сфере, сообщает Минэнерго РФ.
"В ходе переговоров министры обсудили актуальные вопросы двустороннего взаимодействия России и Беларуси в газовой сфере", - отмечается в сообщении.
Железнодорожные вагоны-цистерны для перевозки нефти и топлива
8 июня, 17:31
В "Газпроме" назвали условие для начала переговоров с Белоруссией по газу
