https://ria.ru/20200609/1572698237.html
Вершинин и советник премьера Великобритании обсудили Ближний Восток
2020-06-09T16:13
сергей вершинин
ближний восток
совет безопасности оон
ливия
сирия
в мире
https://ria.ru/20200608/1572650744.html
ближний восток
ливия
сирия
сергей вершинин, ближний восток, совет безопасности оон, ливия, сирия, в мире

Вершинин и советник премьера Великобритании обсудили Ближний Восток

16:13 09.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Сергей Пятаков / Перейти в фотобанкЗаместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин
Заместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин
© РИА Новости / Сергей Пятаков
Перейти в фотобанк
Заместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Замглавы МИД РФ Сергей Вершинин и советник премьер-министра Великобритании по международным делам, заместитель советника британского премьера по национальной безопасности Дэвид Куори обсудили Ближний Восток, сообщил сайт МИД РФ.
"Были затронуты вопросы урегулирования в Сирии, Ливии и Йемене, а также на палестино-израильском треке в контексте их рассмотрения в СБ ООН", - говорится в сообщении.
По сообщению министерства, телефонные переговоры состоялись накануне, в понедельник.
Михаил Богданов
8 июня, 19:20
Богданов обсудил с временным поверенным в делах Израиля Ближний Восток
Сергей ВершининБлижний ВостокСовет Безопасности ООНЛивияСирияВ мире
