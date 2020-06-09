Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572697752.html
В Германии неизвестные украли фургон с 400 тысячами защитных масок
2020-06-09T16:08
баден-вюртемберг
германия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_0:229:3179:2017_1200x0_80_0_0_be12706e2c6d96a08badad46fc5f6f63.jpg
баден-вюртемберг
германия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572697752.html?chat_room_id=1572697752
Новости
ru-RU
281
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_0:229:3179:2017_1200x0_80_0_0_be12706e2c6d96a08badad46fc5f6f63.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_0:0:2729:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_249730322c89eae95a9110a874e50a0a.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156272/48/1562724849_253:0:2300:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_9aad3c9a4efdd8f522ee74e1dd4ec076.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
баден-вюртемберг, германия, в мире

В Германии неизвестные украли фургон с 400 тысячами защитных масок

16:08 09.06.2020
281
© AP Photo / dpa / Stefan RampfelАвтомобили полиции Германии
Автомобили полиции Германии
© AP Photo / dpa / Stefan Rampfel
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Неизвестные украли фургон, который перевозил 400 тысяч защитных масок, в федеральной земле Баден-Вюртемберг на юго-западе ФРГ, сообщается в пресс-релизе полиции города Хайльбронн, опубликованном во вторник на портале Presse Portal.
Как сообщает полиция, в понедельник днем 34-летний водитель фургона с масками припарковал машину у автостанции напротив ресторана быстрого питания. Он провел в кафе около 10 минут, но когда вернулся на парковку, увидел, что его фургон исчез.
Позже днем того же дня фургон удалось найти, но 400 тысяч масок в нем уже не было. Полиция продолжает расследование.
Правила использования одноразовых медицинских масок
25 марта, 11:17Распространение нового коронавируса
Медицинские маски: инструкция по применению
272000
Обсудить 0
Баден-ВюртембергГерманияВ мире
Рекомендуем
Медработники доставляют в больницу пациента, зараженного коронавирусом в Германии
СМИ сообщили о вспышке коронавируса на складе Amazon в Германии
Людт на набережной в Берлине
В Германии хотят продлить ограничения на поездки за рубеж, пишут СМИ
Автомобиль скорой помощи у больницы Хелиос-клиник Эмиль фон Беринг в Берлине
В Германии выявили 350 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом
Инспектор ГИБДД
Блогера Гасанова лишили прав на три месяца за скрытие автономеров
Военнослужащие Народной милиции ЛНР
В ЛНР прокомментировали участие в переговорах по Донбассу переселенцев
Медицинские работники везут пациента с коронавирусной инфекцией в Дрездене, Германия
В Германии выявили 214 новых случаев COVID-19
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
В Сирии на маршруте российской военной полиции произошел взрыв
Мариу Сентену
Министр финансов Португалии ушел в отставку
Пакистан
ВОЗ рекомендовала Пакистану ввести режим изоляции с перерывами
Вид на реку Тура с моста Влюбленных в Тюмени
Немецкого журналиста восхитил самый счастливый город России
Скорая помощь на месте взрыва у американского университета в Кабуле
На севере Афганистана обрушилась угольная шахта
Работница школьной столовой разносит тарелки с едой
Роспотребнадзор рекомендовал обеспечить обедом школьников второй смены
Карета скорой помощи в Чехии
В Чехии автобус врезался в остановку
Автомобиль украинской полиции в Киеве
Проректора одного из киевских вузов задержали при получении взятки
Медицинские работники везут пациента с коронавирусной инфекцией в Дрездене, Германия
В Германии выявили 301 случай COVID-19
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:30В США отменили показ документального сериала "Полицейские"
04:27В Приморье к концу месяца частично возобновят плановую госпитализацию
04:07В Китай за сутки выявили три случая COVID-19
04:06Суд США отказался сделать иск репортера к полиции Миннесоты групповым
04:04Врач оценил шансы заболеть COVID-19 после открытия летних веранд
04:00В Мексике за сутки выявили 4199 случаев COVID-19
03:53В двух штатах США ввели запрет на применение полицией удушающих захватов
03:49В психиатрической лечебнице в Перу более 220 человек заболели COVID-19
03:46В России за сутки потушили 38 лесных пожаров
03:45В Хабаровском крае ликвидировали мастерскую по изготовлению оружия
03:42Кинологи дали советы владельцам собак по выходу из самоизоляции
03:39МиГ-35 оснастят перспективным оружием
03:36В РВИО рассказали о создании в Германии группировки советских войск
03:31Опубликовано видео опроса Ефремова
03:27Российские ученые сожгли алюминий в воде
03:24Соловьев назвал Ефремова "подонком" после смертельного ДТП
03:23"Коммунисты России" предложили отмечать День России 18 марта
03:19Онколог оценил риск осложнений у больных раком от прививки от COVID-19
03:16В Колумбии изъяли пять тонн кокаина
03:09Убитого полицейскими Джорджа Флойда похоронили на кладбище в Хьюстоне
Лента новостейМолния