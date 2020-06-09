Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Названа самая популярная песня после отмены самоизоляции
Названа самая популярная песня после отмены самоизоляции

15:13 09.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:04 09.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Песня Валерия Кипелова "Я свободен" стала самым популярным треком после снятия режима самоизоляции, сообщила пресс-служба сервиса "Яндекс.Музыка".
"Главным треком для первого дня после отмены режима самоизоляции россияне выбрали хит Кипелова "Я свободен". В топ также вошли I Want to Break Free, We Are The Champions группы Queen, Stayin Alive группы Bee Gees, Feeling Good группы Muse", - следует из исследования сервиса.
По данным сервиса, большая часть слушателей пойдет на прогулку с друзьями и семьей под песню "Летние вечера" группы "Дайте танк (!)", а на вечеринку - под "Плачу на техно" дуэта Cream Sodа и "Хлеб" и "Видели ночь" группы Zdob si Zdub.
В исследовании приняли участие 1,1 тысячи слушателей "Яндекс.Музыки" в возрасте от 18 до 63 лет из разных городов России.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Ежегодная Заместитель руководителя администрации президента РФ - пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
Вчера, 13:08Распространение нового коронавируса
В Кремле оценили темпы отмены снятия ограничений по коронавирусу в Москве
