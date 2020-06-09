Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572692889.html
В Сирию за сутки вернулись более 20 беженцев из-за рубежа
2020-06-09T15:13
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/155752/04/1557520450_0:429:2880:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_b9abfda39cf385d83f90304c4e42a309.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572692635.html
война в сирии, сирия, иордания, дамаск (город), в мире

В Сирию за сутки вернулись более 20 беженцев из-за рубежа

15:13 09.06.2020
85
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский / Перейти в фотобанкЛагерь сирийских беженцев
Лагерь сирийских беженцев
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Перейти в фотобанк
Лагерь сирийских беженцев. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Свыше 20 беженцев вернулись в Сирию из Ливана за минувшие сутки, следует из информационного бюллетеня центра приема, распределения и размещения беженцев, опубликованного на сайте Минобороны России.
"За прошедшие сутки в Сирийскую Арабскую Республику с территории Ливана через пункты пропуска "Джейдет-Ябус" и "Телль-Калах" возвратились 22 беженца (в том числе: женщин – 7, детей – 12). Из Иордании через пункт пропуска "Насиб" вывод беженцев не осуществлялся", - говорится в тексте бюллетеня.
В места постоянного проживания внутри страны в течение суток беженцы не возвращались.
Добавляется, что инженерные подразделения ВС Сирии за сутки разминировали 2,1 гектара территории в населенных пунктах Дума (провинция Дамаск), Джасим и Эль-Харра (провинция Дераа). Обнаружено и уничтожено 28 взрывоопасных предметов.
Патруль российской военной полиции в Сирии
Вчера, 15:10Война в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала два нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
Распространение нового коронавирусаВойна в СирииСирияИорданияДамаск (город)В мире
