Путин прерывал встречу с Василием Голубевым для международного разговора
2020-06-09T14:57
коронавирус covid-19
василий голубев
владимир путин
политика
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572687476_0:166:3008:1858_1200x0_80_0_0_7bcdc7d4bf20d0665be3c04d3208567c.jpg
Путин прерывал встречу с Василием Голубевым для международного разговора

14:57 09.06.2020
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ростовской области Василием Голубевым
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ростовской области Василием Голубевым
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ростовской области Василием Голубевым. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин прервал рабочую встречу с губернатором Ростовской области Василием Голубевым из-за международного телефонного разговора.
Путин во вторник проводит рабочую встречу с Голубевым по видеосвязи. Губернатор доложил президенту о ситуации с коронавирусом в регионе, а также рассказал об основных показателях социально-экономического развития.
"Василий Юрьевич, у меня несколько слов будет еще. Я прошу вас далеко не уходить с рабочего места. Небольшой телефонный разговор международный", - сказал Путин после доклада губернатора.
"Мы сейчас еще закончим нашу беседу", - пообещал президент. "Спасибо", - ответил Голубев.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ростовской области Василием Голубевым
Вчера, 14:47
Путин поддержит Голубева на выборах губернатора Ростовской области
Коронавирус COVID-19Василий ГолубевВладимир ПутинПолитика
