В Пермском крае нашли живой пропавшую двухлетнюю девочку
2020-06-09T13:30
© Фото : Следственный комитет Российской ФедерацииАвтомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
© Фото : Следственный комитет Российской Федерации
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Пропавшая в Пермском крае двухлетняя девочка найдена, в ближайшее время ее осмотрят медики, сообщается на сайте СК РФ.
Следствием установлено, что вечером 8 июня ребенок без взрослых гулял во дворе частного дома. Позднее родители обнаружили, что девочки нет. Они сразу обратились с заявлением о пропаже дочери в полицию. Было заведено дело по статье "Убийство".
"Днем 9 июня 2020 года во время проведения широкомасштабных поисковых мероприятий девочка была найдена волонтерами. В ближайшее время она будет осмотрена медицинскими работниками", - говорится в сообщении.
Поиски трехлетнего мальчика в Омской области
15 августа 2019, 14:33
"Коля найден! Жив". В Омской области нашли пропавшего трехлетнего мальчика
