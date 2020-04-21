Регистрация пройдена успешно!
2020-04-22T11:25
https://ria.ru/20200421/1570354184.html
Музеи мира предложили кандидатов на звание самого жуткого экспоната
Музеи мира предложили кандидатов на звание самого жуткого экспоната

18:12 21.04.2020 (обновлено: 11:25 22.04.2020)
© Фото : Natural Sciences NMSФотография чучела русалки, выложенная Подразделением естественной науки музеев Шотландии, для конкурса в твиттере на самый страшный экспонат музея
Фотография чучела русалки, выложенная Подразделением естественной науки музеев Шотландии, для конкурса в твиттере на самый страшный экспонат музея
© Фото : Natural Sciences NMS
МОСКВА, 21 апр – РИА Новости. Музеи мира представили онлайн кандидатов из cвоих коллекций на звание самого отвратительного экспоната, сообщает The Guardian.
Запустил виртуальный конкурс Йоркширский музей на севере Англии, который еженедельно инициирует в социальных сетях дискуссии среди кураторов с хештегом #curatorbattle на разные темы.
Последним предложением было выкладывать фото самых ужасных предметов из коллекций.
Сам музей начал с пучка волос из могилы римской женщины третьего – четвертого веков нашей эры с заколками того времени.
Национальные музеи Шотландии "ответили" страшной "русалкой" с блестящими глазами и гнилыми зубами.
Музей острова Принца Эдуарда в Канаде тоже принял участие в конкурсе с "проклятой" детской игрушкой, которая, по словам хранителей, была найдена в стене 155-летнего особняка.
Немецкий исторический музей разместил в своем аккаунте в твиттере маску чумного доктора (1650 – 1750).
Музей Эшмола при Оксфордском университете предложил кулон в виде лица умершего человека с одной стороны и разлагающегося черепа, изъеденного червями, – с другой.
Музей Питт-Риверса (также из Оксфорда) выложил фотографию "сердца овцы, утыканного булавками и гвоздями, которое нужно носить как амулет от злых заговоров" 1911 года.
Музей Йоркского замка выразил уверенность, что победу одержит его экспонат викторианской эпохи в виде игроков в карты из клешней и лап крабов.
На призыв музея из Йоркшира также откликнулись хранители коллекций и рядовые сотрудники из Германии, Франции, Канады и США.
Сцена из спектакля Леди Макбет нашего уезда
22 апреля, 00:00Культура
Что смотреть онлайн 22 апреля. Расписание трансляций
ГерманияКанадаСШААнглияШотландияОксфорд
