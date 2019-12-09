РИА Новости
2019-12-09T11:42+0300
https://ria.ru/20191209/1562140998.html
Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии сняли на видео
Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии сняли на видео

09:09 09.12.2019 (обновлено: 11:42 09.12.2019)
МОСКВА, 9 дек — РИА Новости. Очевидцы сняли на видео извержение вулкана на острове Уайт-Айленд в Новой Зеландии.
Всего в момент извержения у вулкана могло находиться около 100 человек. По предварительным данным, как минимум пятеро погибли, еще четверых госпитализировали с ожогами. Более 20 жителей острова эвакуировали.
Представитель полиции Джон Тимс заявил, что среди погибших и пострадавших есть иностранцы.
