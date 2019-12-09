Извержение вулкана в Новой Зеландии сняли на видео

МОСКВА, 9 дек — РИА Новости. Очевидцы сняли на видео извержение вулкана на острове Уайт-Айленд в Новой Зеландии.
This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before. My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers… pic.twitter.com/mn704hobRk— Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019
Всего в момент извержения у вулкана могло находиться около 100 человек. По предварительным данным, как минимум пятеро погибли, еще четверых госпитализировали с ожогами. Более 20 жителей острова эвакуировали.
Представитель полиции Джон Тимс заявил, что среди погибших и пострадавших есть иностранцы.
Checked photo timestamps. Last photo from me standing on the land was 13:49; this first photo of the eruption was 14:12, about a minute or two into the eruption. pic.twitter.com/hyqQuO4vNq— Michael Schade (@sch) December 9, 2019