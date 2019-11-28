Британский исследовательский институт назвал Севастополь российским

КИЕВ, 28 ноя — РИА Новости. Международный институт стратегических исследований (IISS), штаб-квартира которого расположена в Лондоне, назвал Севастополь российским, сообщило в четверг посольство Украины в Великобритании.
We're extremely disappointed with the latest number of @IISS_org 'Survival' journal @SurvivalEditors, where #Sevastopol is mentioned as🇷🇺territory. We remind that #Russia annexed #Crimea in 2014. We expect @IISS_org to remove the wrongfull image&display correct information pic.twitter.com/QQNALxkt4K— Ukraine's Emb. to UK (@UkrEmbLondon) November 28, 2019