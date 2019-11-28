Регистрация пройдена успешно!
2019-11-28T18:33+0300
https://ria.ru/20191128/1561717647.html
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/156115/37/1561153763_0:317:3076:2047_1036x0_80_0_0_9184f29d885d73b109331daa7e6e80ae.jpg
РИА Новости

Британский исследовательский институт назвал Севастополь российским

17:34 28.11.2019 (обновлено: 18:33 28.11.2019)
© РИА Новости / Алексей МальгавкоПорт в Севастополе
Порт в Севастополе
© РИА Новости / Алексей Мальгавко
Порт в Севастополе. Архивное фото
КИЕВ, 28 ноя — РИА Новости. Международный институт стратегических исследований (IISS), штаб-квартира которого расположена в Лондоне, назвал Севастополь российским, сообщило в четверг посольство Украины в Великобритании.
"Мы крайне разочарованы последним номером журнала Survival, выпускаемого Международным институтом стратегических исследований, где Севастополь упоминается как российская территория", — говорится в сообщении посольства в твиттер.
ВеликобританияЛондонСевастопольУкраинаВ мире
