В амстердамском аэропорту столкнулись два самолета

Easyjet Airbus A320 (OE-IVI on #EJU8868 to Gatwick) and a KLM 737-800 (on #KL1699 to Madrid) were damaged in a ground collision during push-back at Amsterdam-Schiphol Intl Airport (EHAM). Both aircraft were withdrawn from service for inspections. @Schiphol @ytekedejong pic.twitter.com/H36zsaacje