Памела Андерсон признала свои недостатки в Инстаграме

МОСКВА, 9 июл – РИА Новости. Памела Андерсон разместила публикацию в своем Инстаграме, смягчив обвинения в адрес своего бывшего бойфренда Адиля Рами и признав, что у нее тоже есть недостатки.
It Takes 2 to Tango - As bizarre as it is, I realize I cannot blame him for all. I accepted it. I allowed it. I knew it (deep down) and I obviously have a lot of work to do on myself - maybe I used him too - maybe I have some darkness to face. More to learn - Getting mad at myself is therefore the first step in the right direction (rather than blaming all on him). With our minds we may be searching for one thing, but subconsciously we always find exactly who we need in order to understand our own "operating system". This is painful, but it helps us see the reality of who we have been so far, and to make the necessary changes. The problem is that these patterns have become internalized, so that we feel comfortably familiar when we meet people that will ultimately end up betraying us. It's because they have the same "vibe" as all those who did the same thing to us in childhood or whatever. Only once we are prepared to love ourselves unconditionally, not from a egoic perspective but from a spiritual one, and not betray ourselves, then we will also attract people who won't betray us. I’m mad at myself for spending so much time, energy and trust on the wrong man. I must take care of my own needs: love, acceptance, respect, trust. I can’t expect it from anyone else. I must give it to myself . Genuinely and unconditionally. I’m not perfect, I accept my shortcomings Maybe If I can give all that to myself, I can be better at giving it to others. And then - I will attract the same type of person into my life. We are always facing A mirror image ... in love 😍

Актриса сообщила 25 июня, что расстается с Рами :"Последние два года моей жизни были большой ложью. <…> Как можно владеть умами и сердцами сразу двух женщин? Уверена, что у него были и другие. Он настоящий монстр".
В последней публикации актриса признала, что и у нее есть недостатки: "Для танца нужны двое. Как это ни странно, я поняла, что не могу во всем обвинять только его. Я принимала это. Я позволяла это. Я знала это (глубоко внутри), и мне самой есть над чем работать".
Киноактриса и бывший футболист были вместе в течение двух лет.
