В Калькутте горит восьмиэтажное офисное здание

Fire at Kolkata's Apeejay building. 10 fire tenders which were rushed to the site have brought it under control. No one has been hurt. Fire was first detected in the server room on the 5th floor of the high rise. #ReporterDiary (@iindrojit)

More Videos- https://t.co/FAHzdjSiWA pic.twitter.com/sH45gjz4AZ