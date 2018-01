МОМ назвала самую опасную страну 2017 года для доставки гуманитарной помощи

Here's a list of the most dangerous places to deliver aid in 2017 by number of aid worker deaths:



Syria 🇸🇾 29

South Sudan 🇸🇸 14

Central African Republic 🇨🇫 11

Afghanistan 🇦🇫 11

Nigeria 🇳🇬 6

Kenya 🇰🇪 4

Mexico 🇲🇽 2

Somalia 🇸🇴 1

Mali 🇲🇱 1

Myanmar 🇲🇲 1