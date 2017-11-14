ЛОНДОН, 14 ноя – РИА Новости, Мария Табак. Экс-музыкант группы Queen, доктор астрофизики Брайан Мэй ополчился на некую Барбару Кремер за то, что из-за ее жалобы соцсеть Instagram заблокировала его страницу.
"Вот что я увидел, когда проснулся. Как грубо! Я всегда очень внимательно слежу за тем, чтобы ставить копирайт под фотографиями, которые я размещаю у себя, но в данном случае я, должно быть, забыл об этом", — написал Мэй в комментарии к появившемуся на его странице сообщению Instagram о том, что одна из фотографий удалена в связи с жалобой третьей стороны на нарушение авторских прав.
Well this is what I woke up to. How RUDE! I'm usually very careful to credit anyone whose photos I post — but in this case, at the end of the day, I must have forgotten. So, rather than write to me and say "dear Brian- you seem to have forgotten to credit me on this picture", this person — Barbara Kremer is her name — reported me to Instagram and they not only took the picture down but disabled my whole account until I'd dealt with the issue — which took about 45 minutes of my time that I could not afford because the link refused to work on my phone. What an incredibly unfriendly act from you, Barbara! You not only took my picture and are evidently exploiting my image, and making money off me without so much as a 'by your leave' — but you actually stop me using a picture of myself! What a crazy world we live in these days. All I can say is that if you feel you were 'violated', I feel pretty violated myself. To the point where If I ever discover that you are at one of our concerts in future, look out, because, logically, I will be tempted to have you thrown out. Well, Good Morning!!! Bri
"Вместо того, чтобы написать мне и сказать "Дорогой Брайан, похоже, ты забыл написать мое имя под этой фотографией", этот человек – ее зовут Барбара Кремер – сообщила обо мне в Instagram, который не только удалил фотографию, но и заблокировал весь мой аккаунт до тех пор, пока я не разобрался с проблемой – а это отняло у меня 45 минут, которые я не могу себе позволить, из-за того, что линк не работал на моем телефоне", — продолжил музыкант.
На этом он свою отповедь не закончил.