США
Культура

Экс-участник Queen пообещал выгнать с концерта женщину за жалобу в соцсети

17:1414.11.2017
26021
© РИА Новости / Владимир АстапковичПерейти в фотобанкКонцерт гитариста группы Queen Брайана Мэя и Адама Ламберта. Архивное фотоКонцерт гитариста группы Queen Брайана Мэя и Адама Ламберта. Архивное фото
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович
Перейти в фотобанк

ЛОНДОН, 14 ноя – РИА Новости, Мария Табак. Экс-музыкант группы Queen, доктор астрофизики Брайан Мэй ополчился на некую Барбару Кремер за то, что из-за ее жалобы соцсеть Instagram заблокировала его страницу.

"Вот что я увидел, когда проснулся. Как грубо! Я всегда очень внимательно слежу за тем, чтобы ставить копирайт под фотографиями, которые я размещаю у себя, но в данном случае я, должно быть, забыл об этом", — написал Мэй в комментарии к появившемуся на его странице сообщению Instagram о том, что одна из фотографий удалена в связи с жалобой третьей стороны на нарушение авторских прав.

Well this is what I woke up to. How RUDE! I'm usually very careful to credit anyone whose photos I post — but in this case, at the end of the day, I must have forgotten. So, rather than write to me and say "dear Brian- you seem to have forgotten to credit me on this picture", this person — Barbara Kremer is her name — reported me to Instagram and they not only took the picture down but disabled my whole account until I'd dealt with the issue — which took about 45 minutes of my time that I could not afford because the link refused to work on my phone. What an incredibly unfriendly act from you, Barbara! You not only took my picture and are evidently exploiting my image, and making money off me without so much as a 'by your leave' — but you actually stop me using a picture of myself! What a crazy world we live in these days. All I can say is that if you feel you were 'violated', I feel pretty violated myself. To the point where If I ever discover that you are at one of our concerts in future, look out, because, logically, I will be tempted to have you thrown out. Well, Good Morning!!! Bri

Публикация от Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

 

"Вместо того, чтобы написать мне и сказать "Дорогой Брайан, похоже, ты забыл написать мое имя под этой фотографией", этот человек – ее зовут Барбара Кремер – сообщила обо мне в Instagram, который не только удалил фотографию, но и заблокировал весь мой аккаунт до тех пор, пока я не разобрался с проблемой – а это отняло у меня 45 минут, которые я не могу себе позволить, из-за того, что линк не работал на моем телефоне", — продолжил музыкант.

На этом он свою отповедь не закончил.

Джонни Роттен. Архивное фото
© РИА Новости / Максим Богодвид
Перейти в фотобанк
Экс-лидер Sex Pistols Джонни Роттен поддержал Трампа и Brexit
"Какой недружественный поступок с вашей стороны, Барбара! Вы не только сфотографировали меня и очевидным образом пользуетесь ею…, вы еще и не даете мне использовать мою собственную фотографию. В каком сумасшедшем мире мы теперь живем. Все, что я могу теперь сказать: если вы чувствуете, что ваши права "ущемлены", я чувствую себя тоже ущемленным. До такой степени, что если я когда-нибудь узнаю, что вы в будущем будете присутствовать на одном из моих концертов, берегитесь, потому что, логичным образом, у меня будет искушение выкинуть вас за дверь", — написал экс-участник Queen.

Культура
Комментарии
2 пользователя оставили 2 комментария
Засветы Ильича
Вот дура, ей Богу! Радовалась бы, что её фотку такой человек использовал, но нет... давай сразу в обидки. Ищё и в суд подаст.
17:27
14.11.2017
