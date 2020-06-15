Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572945918.html
В Подмосковье рассказали о числе машин на дорогах на прошлой неделе
2020-06-15T13:47
московская область (подмосковье)
солнечногорск
дмитров
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/154958/99/1549589988_0:0:1500:845_1400x0_80_0_0_05c7ef30149eba20323cee2f3ebf35ab.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572935972.html
московская область (подмосковье)
солнечногорск
дмитров
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200615/1572945918.html?chat_room_id=1572945918
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/154958/99/1549589988_0:0:1500:845_1400x0_80_0_0_05c7ef30149eba20323cee2f3ebf35ab.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/154958/99/1549589988_0:0:1342:1006_1400x0_80_0_0_de0ec6e2d2783840678734c0b378add6.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/154958/99/1549589988_54:0:1060:1006_1400x0_80_0_0_42135ca2f2ee7f3499fd11a0b6bece16.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
московская область (подмосковье), солнечногорск, дмитров, общество

В Подмосковье рассказали о числе машин на дорогах на прошлой неделе

13:47 15.06.2020
33
© РИА Новости / Максим БлиновМосковская область
Московская область
© РИА Новости / Максим Блинов
Московская область. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. С 8 по 14 июня по дорогам Московской области проехали около 16,5 миллиона машин, что на 46% больше, чем в апреле, сообщает пресс-служба регионального минтранса.
"В Московской области в период 8 по 14 июня зафиксировано рекордное количество транспортных средств с начала года – за неделю по дорогам проехали порядка 16,5 миллиона, что на 46% больше, чем в апреле. При этом наибольшее число автомобилей было в четверг, 11 июня, - более 2,6 миллиона", - говорится в сообщении.
В понедельник утром движение было затруднено на трассе А-107 (Малое кольцо), на Новорижском шоссе в Истре, на Пятницком шоссе в Солнечногорске, на Дмитровском шоссе в Дмитрове и на других дорожных участках.
Москва
Вчера, 11:41Распространение нового коронавируса
В ЦОДД рассказали о количестве машин в Москве в понедельник
000000
Обсудить 0
Московская область (Подмосковье)СолнечногорскДмитровОбщество
Рекомендуем
Медицинская сестра в больничной палате
В Подмосковье за сутки 849 пациентов выздоровели от COVID-19
Сотрудник полиции около международного выставочного центра в Киеве, где состоится финал Евровидения
Полиция выгнала журналистов с акции радикалов возле суда в Киеве
Нашивка на рукаве сотрудника полиции
В Москве частично перекрыли движение в районе Ленинского проспекта
Петр Порошенко
Допрос Порошенко по апелляции Януковича длился около трех часов
Статуя Фемиды в суде
В Чувашии вынесли приговор матери, убившей новорожденного ребенка
Знак коронавируса
В Панаме выявили новый подвид вируса, вызывающего COVID-19
В стоматологическом кабинете
В Подмосковье возобновят работу стоматологические поликлиники
Актёр Михаил Ефремов в суде
Защита Ефремова назвала разговоры о сумме компенсации преждевременными
Куница
В Подмосковье откроется Центр воспроизводства редких животных
Здание Государственной Думы РФ
В Госдуму внесли законопроект о реестре требований к качеству лекарств
Член Комитета Совета Федерации по социальной политике Елена Бибикова
Сенатор: ограничение числа абортов приведет к криминальным операциям
Мобильная лаборатория для сдачи анализов на коронавирус в Латвийском центре инфектологии в Риге
В Латвии не выявили ни одного нового случая коронавируса
В больнице
В саратовской психбольнице число случаев COVID-19 выросло до 46
Министр здравоохранения РФ Михаил Мурашко
Мурашко оценил процесс оказания медицинской помощи пациентам с COVID-19
Санкт-Петербург
В Петербурге число жертв коронавируса достигло 635
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
07:55В банках рассказали про меры после ограничения тарифов эквайринга
07:53Ученые создали программу для поиска родственных связей между животными
07:51Тунисские отельеры заявили о срыве туристического сезона в стране
07:49Итальянское СМИ оценило письмо о финансировании партии Венесуэлой
07:49В Магадане не обнаружили утечку нефтепродуктов в Охотском море
07:44В Таджикистане произошло землетрясение магнитудой 4
07:43В Кузбассе за последние сутки выявили 17 случаев коронавируса
07:42В Новой Зеландии впервые за 24 дня выявили два новых случая COVID-19
07:41В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
07:40В Киргизии выявили рекордные 100 новых случаев коронавируса
07:39В Новосибирской области выявили 103 случая COVID-19
07:38В Пекине продезинфицировали более 33 тысяч предприятий общепита
07:37В Иркутске из-за COVID-19 отменили мероприятия в честь 75-летия Победы
07:35В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся 202 пациента с COVID-19
07:31Московские вузы начнут тестировать инновационные технологии
07:28МЧС предупредило о сильных дождях в Приморье 17 июня и риске подтоплений
07:24В Кузбассе семь человек пострадали в ДТП на трассе
07:22Нацпарк "Земля леопарда" начал принимать туристов после карантина
07:17Эксперты проанализировали внешнюю политику США во время пандемии
07:08В Ухане заявили, что в городе не осталось бессимптомных носителей COVID
Лента новостейМолния