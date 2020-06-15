Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Один человек погиб при нападениях в Афганистане
2020-06-15T13:42
кандагар (провинция)
афганистан
кандагар
в мире
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/151691/54/1516915414_0:150:2880:1770_1400x0_80_0_0_bd3a2127b01944c7d3c47f212215c1cd.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200614/1572920159.html
кандагар (провинция)
афганистан
кандагар
Новости
ru-RU
кандагар (провинция), афганистан, кандагар, в мире

Один человек погиб при нападениях в Афганистане

13:42 15.06.2020
419
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulПолиция в Афганистане
Полиция в Афганистане
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
Полиция в Афганистане. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 15 июн - РИА Новости. Один человек погиб, двое пострадали в результате двух нападений в провинции Кандагар в Афганистане, сообщил РИА Новости источник в полиции.
Первая атака произошла в деревне Минаре в районе Аргандаб. Целью нападения стал начальник местной полиции, он и его сын получили ранения.
Во время второго нападения в одном из районов города Кандагар был убит врач. На данный момент подозреваемых нет, семья убитого утверждает, что у врача не было личных врагов.
В афганской провинции Кандагар в последнее время участились нападения, целью которых часто становятся сотрудники служб безопасности.
Боевики радикального движения Талибан в Афганистане
14 июня, 22:53
Власти Афганистана предложили талибам повестку по переговорам
Кандагар (провинция)АфганистанКандагарВ мире
