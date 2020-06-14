Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Камчатская прокуратура начала проверку после разлива мазута в бухте
2020-06-14T08:48
вилючинск, камчатский край, происшествия

Камчатская прокуратура начала проверку после разлива мазута в бухте

08:34 14.06.2020 (обновлено: 08:48 14.06.2020)
1866
© РИА НовостиМашина прокуратуры
Машина прокуратуры
© РИА Новости
Машина прокуратуры. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 14 июн - РИА Новости. Прокуратура Камчатского края начала проверку после разлива мазута в акватории бухты Крашенинникова, сообщается на сайте ведомства.
По предварительным данным, пятно мазута у берега бухты обнаружили в субботу жители Вилючинска.
"Камчатская межрайонная природоохранная прокуратура во взаимодействии с прокуратурой ЗАТО город Вилючинск организовала проверку по факту разлива мазута в акватории бухты Крашенинникова в городе Вилючинск", - говорится в сообщении.
Отмечается, что на место выехал и.о. камчатского межрайонного природоохранного прокурора.
Уточняется, что правоохранители проверят соблюдение требований природоохранного законодательства, выяснят все обстоятельства, причины и условия произошедшего.
ВилючинскКамчатский крайПроисшествия
