Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Токио выявили 24 новых случая COVID-19
2020-06-13T14:48
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
япония
токио
в мире
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572808145_0:144:3071:1871_1200x0_80_0_0_cdac907a648676bca96b2f565e565580.jpg
япония
токио
Новости
ru-RU
коронавирус covid-19, япония, токио, в мире

В Токио выявили 24 новых случая COVID-19

14:47 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:48 13.06.2020)
175
© РИА Новости / Евгений Епанчинцев / Перейти в фотобанкЛюди на оживленном перекрестке района Сибуя в Токио
Люди на оживленном перекрестке района Сибуя в Токио
© РИА Новости / Евгений Епанчинцев
Перейти в фотобанк
Люди на оживленном перекрестке района Сибуя в Токио. Архивное фото
ТОКИО, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Число заболевших COVID-19 в Токио в субботу составило 24 человека, третий день подряд это число превышает два десятка, сообщил телеканал NHK.
Общее число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Японии составило 18 тысяч 166 человек, включая 712 заразившихся на круизном судне Diamond Princess, которое стояло на карантине у берегов Японии в феврале.
Число новых заражений в стране составило 45 человек. От коронавируса в Японии погибли 927 человек. Состояние 77 человек оценивается как тяжелое. Выздоровели 15 тысяч 580 человек. По данным на среду за день в стране проведено 7333 PCR-тестов на коронавирус. Эти данные стали публиковать после критики со стороны оппозиции и общественности в адрес властей в связи с низкими цифрами проведенных анализов.
Топ-15 стран G-20 по летальности коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19
18 апреля, 19:33Распространение нового коронавируса
Топ-15 стран G-20 по летальности COVID-19
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19ЯпонияТокиоВ мире
