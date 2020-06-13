Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572875289.html
В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся более 180 пациентов с COVID
2020-06-13T08:44
распространение нового коронавируса
светлана краснова (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/19/1570569998_0:155:2880:1775_1200x0_80_0_0_77e357043c87bd348891aa7b247ed56c.jpg
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200613/1572875289.html?chat_room_id=1572875289
Новости
ru-RU
154
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/19/1570569998_0:155:2880:1775_1200x0_80_0_0_77e357043c87bd348891aa7b247ed56c.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/19/1570569998_149:0:2880:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_351959420bdc53c3aa146b61740595e3.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/19/1570569998_720:0:2768:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9074f4ac61271e7a6dd4e6aabe27d09c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
светлана краснова (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся более 180 пациентов с COVID

08:44 13.06.2020
154
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев / Перейти в фотобанкМедицинский работник выходит из машины скорой помощи
Медицинский работник выходит из машины скорой помощи
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Перейти в фотобанк
Медицинский работник выходит из машины скорой помощи. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Лечение в инфекционной клинической больнице №2 в Москве проходят 509 человек, из них у 182 подтвержден коронавирус, сообщила главврач больницы Светлана Краснова.

"13.06.2020 (104 сутки работы с COVID). В больнице 509 человек (в том числе 17 в реанимации), из них: 251 человек с подозрением на COVID, 182 случая подтверждено лабораторно, из них: 20/17 детей, 20/20 беременных, рожениц и родильниц, 12/10 человек в хирургическом отделении, 6/6 пациентов в реанимации (на ИВЛ 2)", - написала она в Facebook.

Краснова добавила, что за сутки в больницу поступили 38 человек, из них 19 с коронавирусом. Кроме того, выписаны 25 человек, из них 12 вылечились от COVID-19.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф
010010
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаСветлана Краснова (врач)Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
Рекомендуем
Медик выходит из машины скорой помощи
В Новосибирской области выявили 108 новых случаев COVID-19
Медицинский работник на территории карантинного центра в Коммунарке
В Москве вылечились от COVID-19 еще 1534 пациента
Автомобиль скорой помощи в Санкт-Петербурге
В Петербурге подтвердили 41 случай смерти от COVID-19 в начале июня
Пожар на газораспределительной станции в Казани
В Казани ввели режим ЧС из-за пожара на газораспределительной станции
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Певица Наталья Штурм прокомментировала видеообращение Михаила Ефремова
Врач держит в руках маску для искусственной вентиляции легких
Источник: умерший брат хабаровского губернатора болел COVID-19
Контейнерная зона в Узбекистане
В Узбекистане число случаев COVID-19 превысило 4,9 тысячи
Вид на Пекин
Скрининг на пекинском оптовом рынке выявил почти 50 больных COVID-19
Севастополь
В Крыму объяснили инициативу Зеленского по полуострову безысходностью
Девушка во время самоизоляции дома
В МЧС рассказали, как безболезненно выйти из режима самоизоляции
Полицейский в Афганистане
В Афганистане семь силовиков погибли при атаке талибов
Медицинские работники везут пациента с коронавирусной инфекцией в Дрездене, Германия
В Германии за сутки выявили 348 случаев COVID-19
Сотрудники отряда химико-биологической обороны Южной Кореи
В Южной Корее за сутки зафиксировали 49 случаев COVID-19
Бывший президент Боливии Эво Моралес
Правительство Боливии потребовало возобновить процессы против Моралеса
Люди отдыхают в парке на улице Крупской в Москве
Синоптики рассказали, когда в европейскую часть России вернется тепло
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
09:20Во Владимирской области число случаев COVID-19 превысило 3,4 тысячи
09:17В Тулоне потушили пожар на атомной подлодке
09:11В Москве вылечились от COVID-19 еще 1534 пациента
09:07В Афганистане не менее восьми человек погибли при вооруженном нападении
09:05В Новой Зеландии запустили ракету компании Rocket Lab со спутниками
09:01В Казани ввели режим ЧС из-за пожара на газораспределительной станции
08:59Правительство Боливии потребовало возобновить процессы против Моралеса
08:50В Крыму объяснили инициативу Зеленского по полуострову безысходностью
08:50Певица Наталья Штурм прокомментировала видеообращение Михаила Ефремова
08:48В Новосибирской области выявили 108 новых случаев COVID-19
08:44В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся более 180 пациентов с COVID
08:37В Афганистане семь силовиков погибли при атаке талибов
08:37Трамп перенес предвыборный митинг в Оклахоме
08:31Источник: умерший брат хабаровского губернатора болел COVID-19
08:28Синоптики рассказали, когда в европейскую часть России вернется тепло
08:20В Узбекистане число случаев COVID-19 превысило 4,9 тысячи
08:14СМИ: Минюст США намерен опубликовать расширенную версию доклада Мюллера
08:08В МЧС рассказали, как безболезненно выйти из режима самоизоляции
07:58В Киргизии число случаев COVID-19 выросло до 41
07:42В ЛНР заявили об одном обстреле за сутки со стороны силовиков
Лента новостейМолния