Глава Пензенской области пригласил Путина посетить регион
2020-06-11T15:08
иван белозерцев
владимир путин
пензенская область
политика
© РИА Новости / Алексей НикольскийПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин проводит заседание Совета безопасности РФ
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит заседание Совета безопасности РФ
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Глава Пензенской области Иван Белозерцев пригласил президента России Владимира Путина посетить регион, глава государства в ответ пообещал постараться.
"Владимир Владимирович, спасибо вам большое за поддержку, позвольте уже теперь пригласить вас посетить Пензенскую область. Нам есть, что показать, и мы ждем вас на пензенской земле", - сказал Белозерцев во время рабочей встречи с президентом.
Путин в ответ поблагодарил за приглашение. "Обязательно постараюсь", - сказал глава государства.
Выборы губернатора Пензенской области назначены на 13 сентября. Белозерцев в сентябре 2015 года был избран главой региона на пятилетний срок в ходе прямых выборов. До этого с мая 2015 года он возглавлял область в должности врио губернатора.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с социальными работниками государственных учреждений и НКО
8 июня, 15:29
Путина пригласили на чай с пирогами в "Дом милосердия" под Ярославлем
Иван БелозерцевВладимир ПутинПензенская областьПолитика
