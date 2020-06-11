Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572783285.html
В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся 194 пациента с коронавирусом
2020-06-11T08:00
распространение нового коронавируса
светлана краснова (врач)
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1f/1572253495_0:144:3130:1905_1200x0_80_0_0_fb6c488137e536c2a6ecd2a9ed93b05a.jpg
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
Новости
ru-RU
светлана краснова (врач), коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва

В инфекционной больнице №2 в Москве лечатся 194 пациента с коронавирусом

08:00 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Татьяна МакееваМедицинские работники в госпитале
Медицинские работники в госпитале
© РИА Новости / Татьяна Макеева
Медицинские работники в госпитале. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Лечение в инфекционной клинической больнице №2 в Москве проходят 537 человек, из них у 194 лабораторно подтвержден коронавирус, сообщила главврач больницы Светлана Краснова.
"В больнице 537 человек (в том числе 14 в реанимации), из них: 263 человек с подозрением на COVID/194 случая подтверждено лабораторно, из них: 23/22 ребенка, 21/21 беременная, роженица и родильница, 12/9 человек в хирургическом отделении, 7/7 пациентов в реанимации (на ИВЛ 4)", - написала Краснова в соцсети Facebook.
Она отметила, что в больницу поступили 43 человека, из них 18 с коронавирусом. Выписано 54 человека, из них 25 с выздоровлением по COVID.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаСветлана Краснова (врач)Коронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Москва
